Akanksha Dubey's mother thanks CM Yogi over Samar Singh's arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Singer Samar Singh has been arrested in connection with the death of Bhojpuri singer and actress Akanksha Dubey. Akanksha's mother has thanked UP Chief Minister CM Yogi for Samar's arrest and has also demanded action against the other accused.