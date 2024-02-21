trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723448
Akhilesh Yadav Addresses Absence At Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Hints At Alliance In Moradabad

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav responds to questions about his absence at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, stating, 'All is well that ends well.' He hints at a possible alliance, saying, 'Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon.' Akhilesh emphasizes the resolution of issues, reiterating, 'All is well that ends well.

