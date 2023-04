videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP, says, 'UP Government is a Govt with Guns'

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav made a big statement attacking the Yogi government and said, 'There is a government with guns in UP. Encounter happens on the basis of caste and religion. Know in detail in this report what Akhilesh said while besieging the BJP.