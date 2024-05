videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Modi over Meditation

| Updated: May 30, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav on Meditation: The seventh phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at BJP and said that BJP will yearn for 140 seats. Along with this, the Samajwadi Party chief has made a big attack on PM Modi's sadhana.