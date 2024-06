videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav comments on why BJP lost Ayodhya seat?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 02:24 PM IST

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav has given a big statement on the victory of Ayodhya. Akhilesh said that the people of Ayodhya have voted against BJP. Making a big allegation on BJP, Akhilesh said that BJP snatched the land of the people but did not give compensation.