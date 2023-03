videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav got big relief from Supreme Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

National President of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav has got a big relief from the Supreme Court. In the disproportionate assets case, the Supreme Court said that the CBI had closed the case. Now there is no basis for hearing on this.