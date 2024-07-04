Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav hits back at CM Yogi over Hathras Incident

|Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav Vs CM Yogi on Hathras Stampede: After the statement of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav has hit back on the Hathras incident. He once again reiterated his allegation that the district administration is responsible for the accident. Akhilesh has appealed to the Yogi government and said that the government should help the victims. Let us tell you that so far 126 people have died in the Hathras accident.

