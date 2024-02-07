trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718686
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Starting from Raebareli

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accepts an invitation to join Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, stating, "I will be joining the Yatra from Raebareli since it is closest to Lucknow."

