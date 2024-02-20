trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723145
Akhilesh Yadav might meet Rahul Gandhi today

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
As per latest reports, Akhilesh Yadav might meet Rahul Gandhi today ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. During the meeting, final formula for seat sharing can be discussed. According to sources, 'Samajwadi Party has offered 17 seats to Congress. While, SP is waiting for Congress's reply.

High Court reprimands Mamata Banerjee in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
High Court reprimands Mamata Banerjee in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
PM Narendra Modi Highlights Transformative Changes In Jammu: From School Burnings To Vibrant Education, And The Surge In Medical Colleges
PM Narendra Modi Highlights Transformative Changes In Jammu: From School Burnings To Vibrant Education, And The Surge In Medical Colleges
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Ayodhya, Offers Darshan At Ram Temple
 CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Ayodhya, Offers Darshan At Ram Temple
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi
Congress Workers Display Black Flags To Kerala Forest Minister's Convoy in Wayanad: Police Detain Protesters
Congress Workers Display Black Flags To Kerala Forest Minister's Convoy in Wayanad: Police Detain Protesters

