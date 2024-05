videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav News : Chaos erupts at Akhilesh Yadav Rally

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

Amidst the Lok Sabha elections 2024, there has once again been a huge uproar at Akhilesh's rally in Azamgarh, UP. There was a lot of uproar in Akhilesh Yadav's meeting. The uproar increased so much that the police resorted to lathi charge to stop the Samajwadi workers from moving towards the stage.