'Flood' of destruction due to cloudburst in Itanagar

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

Cloud Bust In Itanagar: Landslide and flood like situation has arisen in many places of Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, due to cloudburst this morning. Today, contrary to the forecast, there was heavy rain here. Due to which landslides occurred at many places in Itanagar. Many parts of National Highway 415 got submerged in the sudden flood. It is being told that some vehicles have been washed away on this highway and many vehicles are still stranded. The district administration has asked people not to go to the banks of the rivers. And has advised to stay away from places where there is a danger of landslides.