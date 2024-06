videoDetails

Badhir News: Monsoon..Amit Shah called a big meeting

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Badhir News: Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting in Delhi to deal with the problems arising due to floods and rains. Many senior officials including Union Water Power Minister CR Patil attended this meeting. With the arrival of monsoon, heavy rains create flood-like conditions in many states of the country. This meeting was called to deal with these.