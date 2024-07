videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav on Anurag Thakur Parliament Caste: Anurag Thakur's caste statement in the Lok Sabha on the issue of caste census created a ruckus. Akhilesh Yadav has attacked Anurag Thakur. Akhilesh said that 'the country is going to the moon, BJP is asking about caste'.