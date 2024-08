videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav's big attack on Yogi government

Sonam | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav's big attack on Yogi government. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, there is a conspiracy to close the loan route. The decree could not withstand the anger of the youth. Youth took loan with the help of job. BJP is showing its power by inflicting pain and suffering. Banks are making recovery after HC decision.