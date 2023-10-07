trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672368
Al-Hilal Star Neymar Jr And Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Announce Birth Of Their Daughter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Neymar Jr., a star for Al-Hilal, confirmed the birth of his baby with fiancée Bruna Biancardi on Saturday morning. The two had kept their relationship largely under wraps, but in 2022 they shared a few images on Instagram to make their Instagram debut.
