PM Modi meets Team India: PM Modi meets World Cup Champions

|Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
PM Modi meets Team India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the world champion Indian team at his residence. After winning the T20 World Cup, Team India reached Delhi Airport this morning and from there reached the hotel. After resting for a while in the hotel, all the players wearing Team India jersey and carrying the World Cup reached to meet the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the players for the victory and also raised the World Cup trophy with them.

