Hemant Soren Shapath Grahan Date: Hemant Soren to take oath on 7th of July

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Hemant Soren Shapath Grahan Date: The swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren government is on 7th July. As soon as he came out of jail in the land scam case, Hemant Soren claimed to form the government at Raj Bhavan. Resigned before arrest.