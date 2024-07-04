videoDetails

To The Point: Know whole controversy surrounding Agniveer Yojana

Jul 04, 2024

To The Point: A controversy has erupted over the Agneepath scheme and Agniveer. Three days ago, this controversy gained momentum when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Agniveer soldiers in the Lok Sabha and mentioned Ludhiana soldier Ajay Kumar. Ajay Kumar was martyred in a landmine explosion in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir in January 2024. Rahul Gandhi, citing his meeting with Ajay Kumar's father, said that the central government neither gives him the status of a martyr, nor has his family been given proper compensation and there is no provision for pension for his family. Responding to Rahul Gandhi amid the debate, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the opposition leaders are misleading the House by making false statements. Rajnath Singh said that whenever an Agniveer soldier is martyred, his family is given a compensation of Rs 1 crore. And now the Army has also responded and rejected Rahul Gandhi's claim that financial assistance of Rs 1 crore has been given to the family of soldier Ajay Kumar so far and he will get another Rs 67 lakh in the next few days. Ajay Kumar's father has also confirmed that he has received the money. Even after this, Rahul Gandhi has raised questions on the compensation by tweeting.