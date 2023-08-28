trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654579
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Alert in entire Haryana regarding Hindu Yatra! Watch Ground Report from Nuh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Security has been tightened in Nuh and other areas of Haryana in view of the call given by Sarva Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat to take out 'Shobha Yatra' on Monday. The yatra has been called despite the administration not giving permission. Security personnel including paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Jets Off For Vacay
play icon0:52
Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Jets Off For Vacay
Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold In Javelin Throw In World Athletics Championship Final
play icon1:55
Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold In Javelin Throw In World Athletics Championship Final
What did Owaisi say on Hindu Yatra?
play icon1:2
What did Owaisi say on Hindu Yatra?
Will meet violence victims if police stop me - Acharya Paramhans
play icon1:4
Will meet violence victims if police stop me - Acharya Paramhans
Haryana will become a battlefield! Stone pelters are not well in 'Nuh' today
play icon6:0
Haryana will become a battlefield! Stone pelters are not well in 'Nuh' today

Trending Videos

Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Jets Off For Vacay
play icon0:52
Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Jets Off For Vacay
Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold In Javelin Throw In World Athletics Championship Final
play icon1:55
Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold In Javelin Throw In World Athletics Championship Final
What did Owaisi say on Hindu Yatra?
play icon1:2
What did Owaisi say on Hindu Yatra?
Will meet violence victims if police stop me - Acharya Paramhans
play icon1:4
Will meet violence victims if police stop me - Acharya Paramhans
Haryana will become a battlefield! Stone pelters are not well in 'Nuh' today
play icon6:0
Haryana will become a battlefield! Stone pelters are not well in 'Nuh' today
nuh shobha yatra 2023,nuh shobha yatra again,shobha yatra in nuh,haryana nuh shobha yatra,shobha yatra 2023 nuh,shobha yatra in nuh haryana,nuh shobha yatra,Shobha Yatra,vhp shobha yatra,monday shobha yatra,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra live,haryana nuh yatra,shobha yatra last monday,sawan shobha yatra,28 august shobha yatra,shobha yatra ram navami,shobha yatra haryana,vhp's shobha yatra,shobha yatra par pathrav,Nuh Violence,nuh mewat news,