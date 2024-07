videoDetails

Alert issued across the country on the occassion of Muharram

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 08:42 AM IST

Alert has been issued across the country regarding Muharram. Due to this, the police have made strict arrangements regarding security. After the instructions of CM UP regarding Muharram, the eyes of the entire country are on UP. Know what are the arrangements regarding Muharram.