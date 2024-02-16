trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721908
Alipur Fire Incident: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Relief Measures and Orders Inquiry

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expresses deep sorrow over the Alipur fire incident, stating, "It is a very sad incident. The fire broke out in a paint factory, resulting in 11 casualties and 4 injuries. We will provide Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to those with major injuries, and Rs 20,000 each to those with minor injuries. An inquiry will be ordered regarding the delayed response of the fire tenders, and actions will be taken against the factory owner for operating in a residential area.

