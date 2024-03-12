NewsVideos
videoDetails

All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi Welcomes CAA Implementation, Addresses Misunderstandings

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Watch: In response to the notification on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi expresses his support. He highlights that the law, aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslims facing persecution in neighboring countries, has no impact on Indian Muslims' citizenship. Addressing misunderstandings, he encourages every Indian Muslim to welcome the CAA, emphasizing its positive intent.

All Videos

PM Modi to Visit Rajasthan today, will witness military exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’
Play Icon05:57
PM Modi to Visit Rajasthan today, will witness military exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to take care of children's health?
Play Icon05:41
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to take care of children's health?
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 12 March 2024
Play Icon09:41
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 12 March 2024
Daily Rashifal: Watch most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 12th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon04:47
Daily Rashifal: Watch most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 12th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
How much will CAA benefit BJP in Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon15:31
How much will CAA benefit BJP in Lok Sabha elections

Trending Videos

PM Modi to Visit Rajasthan today, will witness military exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’
play icon5:57
PM Modi to Visit Rajasthan today, will witness military exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to take care of children's health?
play icon5:41
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to take care of children's health?
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 12 March 2024
play icon9:41
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 12 March 2024
Daily Rashifal: Watch most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 12th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon4:47
Daily Rashifal: Watch most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 12th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
How much will CAA benefit BJP in Lok Sabha elections
play icon15:31
How much will CAA benefit BJP in Lok Sabha elections