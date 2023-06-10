NewsVideos
'All The Matters Are Before The Court': Brij Bhushan Singh On Reports Of Minor's Father Admitting Filing False Sexual Harassment Allegations

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said that the chargesheet against him will be filed by June 15. “Police is investigating. The government has promised that the chargesheet will be filed by June 15. After June 15, if necessary, I’ll speak about this matter. We all are waiting for the decision of the court,” he added.

