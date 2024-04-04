Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Leopard Attack During Capture Attempt; Lack Of Training Highlighted

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch the viral video capturing the intense moment as a leopard attacks wildlife officials during a capture attempt in Fatehpora area of central Kashmir's Gandarbal. Two women and a wildlife official were injured in the incident, prompting discussions on the lack of training for such encounters.

All Videos

Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
Play Icon03:01
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
JP Nadda praises PM Modi during Pithorgarh Rally
Play Icon02:54
JP Nadda praises PM Modi during Pithorgarh Rally
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
Play Icon00:28
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
Play Icon00:21
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally
Play Icon26:17
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally

Trending Videos

Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
play icon3:1
Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth
JP Nadda praises PM Modi during Pithorgarh Rally
play icon2:54
JP Nadda praises PM Modi during Pithorgarh Rally
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
play icon0:28
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
play icon0:21
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally
play icon26:17
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally