Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

JP Nadda praises PM Modi during Pithorgarh Rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Many major political leaders are holding rallies in different states over Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, while addressing the rally in Pithoragarh, JP Nadda praised PM Modi profusely. Know what was said.

All Videos

Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
Play Icon00:28
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
Play Icon00:21
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally
Play Icon26:17
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally
Know TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:37
Know TOP 25 News of the day
Diljit Dosanjh Captivates Foreign Kid, Stops Tears With His Song, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:22
Diljit Dosanjh Captivates Foreign Kid, Stops Tears With His Song, Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
play icon0:28
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
play icon0:21
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally
play icon26:17
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally
Know TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:37
Know TOP 25 News of the day
Diljit Dosanjh Captivates Foreign Kid, Stops Tears With His Song, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:22
Diljit Dosanjh Captivates Foreign Kid, Stops Tears With His Song, Video Goes Viral