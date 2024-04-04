Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know about TV actor and Politican Arun Govil's Net Worth

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Arun Govil also filed his nomination in Meerut.. and after that now his affidavit is in discussion where he has given complete details of his assets. Know all about Arun Govil's net worth,

All Videos

Viral Video: Leopard Attack During Capture Attempt In Kashmir's Gandarbal; Lack Of Training Highlighted
Play Icon00:27
Viral Video: Leopard Attack During Capture Attempt In Kashmir's Gandarbal; Lack Of Training Highlighted
JP Nadda praises PM Modi during Pithorgarh Rally
Play Icon02:54
JP Nadda praises PM Modi during Pithorgarh Rally
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
Play Icon00:28
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
Play Icon00:21
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally
Play Icon26:17
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Leopard Attack During Capture Attempt In Kashmir's Gandarbal; Lack Of Training Highlighted
play icon0:27
Viral Video: Leopard Attack During Capture Attempt In Kashmir's Gandarbal; Lack Of Training Highlighted
JP Nadda praises PM Modi during Pithorgarh Rally
play icon2:54
JP Nadda praises PM Modi during Pithorgarh Rally
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
play icon0:28
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
play icon0:21
Viral Video: Man In Amir Khan's Movie PK Getup Spotted At Wedding, Crowd Swarms For Selfies
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally
play icon26:17
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally