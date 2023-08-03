trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643947
Allahabad High Court pronounces huge verdict on Gyanvapi, ASI Survey to begin from tomorrow

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Gyanvapi Survey Breaking: Allahabad High Court has rejected the petition of the Muslim side. The decision of the district court will be effective immediately. The High Court had reserved the verdict on 27 July. The ASI argued in the court that the survey did not damage the structure. There will be no digging in the survey. At the same time, the Muslim side is apprehensive of damage to the structure from the survey. After the decision of the High Court, the survey of Gyanvapi will start again from Friday.

