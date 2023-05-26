NewsVideos
Allahabad High Court to conduct Hearing in Gyanvapi Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Gyavanpi Masjid Case: Controversy continues in the case of Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi Masjid. Both the parties are fighting a continuous legal battle in three different courts. Meanwhile, a hearing will be held in the Allahabad High Court in this regard. During this the arguments of both the sides will be presented. Find out in this report how far the Gyanvapi case has reached.

