Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey today

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
After the temporary ban on the survey of Gyanvapi by the Supreme Court till 5 pm on July 26, now everyone's eyes are fixed on the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court has asked the arrangements committee to go to the High Court. Both the parties will now present their arguments in the High Court. After this, further action will be decided on the stand of the court. After the order of the Supreme Court, the lawyers of the mosque committee have started preparing the application in the Allahabad High Court. The Muslim side Arrangement Committee can file its petition in the High Court on Tuesday i.e. today. Know in this report why the Muslim side is refusing the survey.
