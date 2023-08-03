trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644009
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: ASI team reached Varanasi commissioner office, discussed the survey

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: The ASI team has reached the Varanasi commissioner's office, there can be a discussion about the survey. It is believed that the ASI team can reach Gyanvapi in a short while to conduct the survey. Earlier, in the Gyanvapi case, a big decision of the Allahabad High Court had come, in which the High Court had ordered a survey of Gyanvapi, on the Gyanvapi survey, Vishnu Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, said that the High Court rejected the petition of the Muslim side, which had stopped the survey. Is done. At the same time, the Muslim side has decided to go to the Supreme Court.

All Videos

Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: Varanasi DM's statement on Gyanvapi survey - will help ASI in every possible way
play icon3:47
Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: Varanasi DM's statement on Gyanvapi survey - will help ASI in every possible way
Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Wife Announce Separation After 18-year Marriage: All You Need To Know
play icon1:55
Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Wife Announce Separation After 18-year Marriage: All You Need To Know
ST Hasan makes huge remark over Allahabad HC Decision on ASI Survey
play icon2:25
ST Hasan makes huge remark over Allahabad HC Decision on ASI Survey
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
play icon1:43
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
play icon2:6
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: Varanasi DM's statement on Gyanvapi survey - will help ASI in every possible way
play icon3:47
Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: Varanasi DM's statement on Gyanvapi survey - will help ASI in every possible way
Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Wife Announce Separation After 18-year Marriage: All You Need To Know
play icon1:55
Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Wife Announce Separation After 18-year Marriage: All You Need To Know
ST Hasan makes huge remark over Allahabad HC Decision on ASI Survey
play icon2:25
ST Hasan makes huge remark over Allahabad HC Decision on ASI Survey
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
play icon1:43
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
play icon2:6
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
gyanvapi masjid case update,allahabad high court verdict on gyanvapi,HC,gyanvapi mosque case,Gyanvapi survey,Gyanvapi Mosque complex,gyanvapi mosque survey,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi case,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi mosque asi survey,gyanvapi masjid,varanasi survey,varanasi gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi news,varanasi gyanvapi case,gyanvapi,Varanasi Court,asi survey,asi at gyanvapi,Varanasi District Court,Varanasi News,live news,Varanasi,