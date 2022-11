Alpasi Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple passes through Thiruvananthapuram airport

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

To facilitate the Alpasi Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple that passed through the Thiruvananthapuram airport on November 01, the airport remained closed for 5 hours till 9 pm in Kerala. As per centuries-old rituals, the deities from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple are taken to the sea for a holy bath.