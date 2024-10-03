videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Iran Crisis - Navratri Begins Amid Security Concerns in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today marks the first day of Navratri, beginning with the worship of Maa Shailputri. In Uttar Pradesh, along with the devotees at temples, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed due to concerns over potential disturbances during the festival. The apprehension has increased because Friday prayers coincide with the second day of Navratri. Following protests supporting Nasrallah after his death, there are fears that similar actions might occur. Questions have been raised about the Uttar Pradesh government’s security measures. Tune in to the nation’s top debate show, ‘Taal Thok Ke,’ with Anurag Muskaan for a discussion on this issue.