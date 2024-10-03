Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2802147https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-iran-crisis-navratri-begins-amid-security-concerns-in-up-2802147.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Iran Crisis - Navratri Begins Amid Security Concerns in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Today marks the first day of Navratri, beginning with the worship of Maa Shailputri. In Uttar Pradesh, along with the devotees at temples, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed due to concerns over potential disturbances during the festival. The apprehension has increased because Friday prayers coincide with the second day of Navratri. Following protests supporting Nasrallah after his death, there are fears that similar actions might occur. Questions have been raised about the Uttar Pradesh government’s security measures. Tune in to the nation’s top debate show, ‘Taal Thok Ke,’ with Anurag Muskaan for a discussion on this issue.

All Videos

Badhir News: Hathras stampede case.. Baba Narayan Sakar Hari's name is not in the charge sheet
Play Icon03:32
Badhir News: Hathras stampede case.. Baba Narayan Sakar Hari's name is not in the charge sheet
Controversy over removal of Sai's idols from Hindu temples
Play Icon1H2:06
Controversy over removal of Sai's idols from Hindu temples
Police arrests Rakshak Dal president removed Sai Baba statue from Varanasi
Play Icon01:30
Police arrests Rakshak Dal president removed Sai Baba statue from Varanasi
Watch Exclusive Report on Hapur's unseen and untold truth of Temple
Play Icon19:40
Watch Exclusive Report on Hapur's unseen and untold truth of Temple
Former CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate CM residence tomorrow
Play Icon03:12
Former CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate CM residence tomorrow

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Hathras stampede case.. Baba Narayan Sakar Hari's name is not in the charge sheet
play icon3:32
Badhir News: Hathras stampede case.. Baba Narayan Sakar Hari's name is not in the charge sheet
Controversy over removal of Sai's idols from Hindu temples
play icon1H2:6
Controversy over removal of Sai's idols from Hindu temples
Police arrests Rakshak Dal president removed Sai Baba statue from Varanasi
play icon1:30
Police arrests Rakshak Dal president removed Sai Baba statue from Varanasi
Watch Exclusive Report on Hapur's unseen and untold truth of Temple
play icon19:40
Watch Exclusive Report on Hapur's unseen and untold truth of Temple
Former CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate CM residence tomorrow
play icon3:12
Former CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate CM residence tomorrow
NEWS ON ONE CLICK