videoDetails

Badhir News: Hathras stampede case.. Baba Narayan Sakar Hari's name is not in the charge sheet

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Badhir News: हाथरस भगदड़ केस में बाबा नारायण साकार हरि को पुलिस से क्लीनचिट मिल गई है. 3200 पन्नों की चार्जशीट में बाबा का नाम नहीं है. जिसकों लेकर BSP सुप्रीमो मायावती ने सवाल उठाए और राज्य सरकार पर सरंक्षण देने का आरोप लगाया है. ट्वीट करके लिखा- सरकार की सरंक्षण की वजह से बाबा चार्जशीट से बाहर है. Badhir News: Baba Narayan Sakar Hari has got a clean chit from the police in the Hathras stampede case. Baba's name is not in the 3200 page charge sheet. BSP supremo Mayawati has raised questions about this and has accused the state government of giving protection. She tweeted - Baba is out of the charge sheet because of the government's protection.