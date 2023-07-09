NewsVideos
Amarnath Yatra: Part of the highway washed away near Ramvan, Amarnath Yatra stopped on the third day

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
A part of the highway near Ramvan in Baltal, Jammu and Kashmir has been washed away, after which many pilgrims are stranded in Baltal and Pahalgam, let us tell you that the Amarnath Yatra was stopped for the third consecutive day due to bad weather.

