Amarnath Yatra stopped due to bad weather

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Due to bad weather, the Amarnath Yatra has been postponed till further orders. Passengers have been stopped on both Baltal and Pahalgam routes.
