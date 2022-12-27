videoDetails

America faces the worst cyclone ever, people freeze to death in their cars

| Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

On Monday, emergency crews in New York were scrambling to rescue marooned residents in America. The relentless storm has left 27 dead in the state and taken at least 60 lives nationwide. In New York state, authorities have described ferocious conditions, particularly in Buffalo, with hours-long whiteouts, bodies being discovered in vehicles and under snow banks, and emergency personnel going “car to car” searching for more motorists, alive or dead.