Waqf Controversy: Is Waqf Board misuse its power?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Waqf Controversy: There is a debate going on across the country on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Discussions are going on in JPC. Amidst all the demands and claims, a report of the Delhi Minority Commission has come into the headlines. In the year 2019, the Delhi Minority Commission had released a Fact Finding Report. According to which the Delhi Waqf Board has claimed its rights on 6 big temples of Delhi. Whereas people associated with the temple claim that this temple was built even before the Waqf law was made. On the other hand, the Delhi Waqf Board has claimed that the temple of Dwarka and Subhash Nagar was built by demolishing the tomb. Now the Delhi Waqf Board has also claimed government properties and has declared many government offices as Waqf properties. Such questions are whether the Waqf is adopting a policy of occupation as part of a well-planned conspiracy against Hindus. Is the Waqf Board misusing its power.

