Protest against Waqf Board and illegal infiltration in Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

There are protests going on in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh against the Waqf Board and illegal infiltration. Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti is protesting in Shillai area. Their demand is that the Waqf Board should be abolished. And illegal infiltration in Shillai area should be stopped. These people also demand that the construction of illegal mosques being built in Himachal Pradesh should be stopped.