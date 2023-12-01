trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693907
America on India: America appreciated India's efforts

|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
America on India: America has appreciated India's efforts in the case of conspiracy to murder a Sikh separatist leader. White House spokesperson John Kirby said that we are taking these allegations seriously. We are glad that India is also making its own efforts to investigate this matter.
