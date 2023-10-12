trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674228
America on Israel Palestine Conflict: Big news on Indian Army amid Israel war

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
America on Israel Palestine Conflict: Today is the sixth day of Israel-Hamas war, In view of Israel's attacks on Hamas in Lebanon, the peacekeeping force can be removed from there. Let us tell you that Indian soldiers included in the UN peacekeeping force are also deployed in the same area. Earlier, the statement of American Vice President Kamala Harris has come, she said that terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances, Israel has our full support.
