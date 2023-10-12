trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674233
America on Israel Palestine Conflict: Hamas sets condition on Israeli hostages!

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
America on Israel Palestine Conflict: Today is the sixth day of Israel-Hamas war, The top commander of Hamas has given a big statement regarding the Israeli hostages, he said that it is too early to exchange the hostages right now. Earlier there was news that in view of Israel's attacks on Hamas in Lebanon, the peacekeeping force can be removed from there. Let us tell you that Indian soldiers included in the UN peacekeeping force are also deployed in the same area.
