America ready to attack Hamas?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The war between Israel and Hamas is not showing any signs of stopping. Meanwhile, Hamas has claimed the death of 900 people in the Gaza Strip.
