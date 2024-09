videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 07:20 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Flood 2024: Due to heavy monsoon rains, heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Due to heavy rains and floods, 16 people have died in Telangana, while 15 people have lost their lives in Andhra. Along with this, lakhs of people have been affected due to floods.