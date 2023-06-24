NewsVideos
American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Singer Mary Millben performed the Indian National Anthem for the Prime Minister and distinguished guests and Indian communities. After her performance, she touched PM Modi's feet and the video has since gone viral.

