Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Water level of Ganga river increased in Prayagraj, UP…water filled everywhere…schools from 1st to 8th are closed today…decision taken due to continuous rain…Ganga river in spate after heavy rain in Ballia, UP…flood like situation in low lying areas…life disrupted