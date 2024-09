videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir votes in 1st election in 10 years

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

Voting continues for the first phase of Jammu Kashmir assembly elections... Voting is being held on 24 seats in 7 districts... Lines are being formed outside the polling booths since morning. People are participating enthusiastically in the Jammu Kashmir assembly elections... Voting on 16 seats in Kashmir region... Voting on 8 seats in Jammu... Voting will continue till 6 pm..