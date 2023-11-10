trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686363
America's Foreign and Defense Minister is on India visit

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
America's Foreign and Defense Minister is on India visit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reached Delhi late last night.As per latest reports, US Defence minister will reach India tomorrow and both the ministers will participate in 2+2 talks.
