videoDetails

Amid Israel-Hezbollah War Fear, Surprise Rocket Attack From Lebanon

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 08:08 AM IST

Big news from the Middle East. Where Lebanon has fired rockets towards Israel... More than 60 rockets have been fired towards Israel at once... You can see in the pictures. Many rockets are being fired in the sky one after the other. But as soon as these rockets come in the range of Iron Dome. This security shield of Israel foils them. As soon as the rocket attack happens, the whole area also starts resonating with the sound of sirens. So that people hide in bunkers to save themselves.