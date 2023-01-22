NewsVideos
Amid tension between India and China, IAF to conduct mega exercise in Northeastern region

Jan 22, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
The Indian Air Force will carry out Exercise Pralay involving all its major air bases in the northeast including the recently moved drone squadrons in the northeast amid the ongoing standoff with China, informed officials. The exercise planned to be held in the next few days also comes at a time when the Indian Air Force has deployed and activated the S-400 air defence squadron in the area which can take on any enemy aircraft or missile from a distance of up to 400 km. Amid tension between India and China, IAF to conduct mega exercise in Northeastern region

