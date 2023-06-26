NewsVideos
Amit Shah arrives to meet PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
PM Modi Meeting on Manipur: On returning from foreign tour, PM Modi learned about the situation in the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached to meet PM Modi. Due to the violence in Manipur, action is going to be taken on the situation.

